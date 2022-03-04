Here's When the Shamrock Shuffle Steps Off in Chicago This Month

Spring into St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with Bank of America’s Shamrock Shuffle.

The event will host “The Mile” on March 19 followed by a 2-mile walk and an 8K run March 20 to make its return from a two-year break prompted by the pandemic — and there’s still time to sign up.

Organizers will debut a fresh 8K course that will usher runners along the Chicago River. While making their journey, participants can set their sights on the newly-constructed Bank of America tower as well as annual St. Patrick's Day festivities and other city staples.

The 1- and 2-mile courses also are composed of scenic routes along Chicago’s lakefront. All races will begin and end in Grant Park.

During the race, participants can give back to the community, too. Those interested in running for a good cause can register with the event’s three featured charity partners: Advocate Charitable Foundation, Chicago Parks Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To join a charity team, participants will need to contact their charity of choice through the Shamrock Shuffle's Charity Index, located here.

Spanning March 18-19, runners can grab their gear in preparation for the race at packet pick-up.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

For the 8K and 2-Mile Walk, packets will be loaded with a Nike shirt, knit hat, event bib, timing device and drink ticket. Participants who finish “The Mile” will get a race shirt, an event bib along with a timing device.

Packet Pick-up will take place 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 18 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 near Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park. The packet-pick up will be an event in and of itself — participants can get together to enjoy live music and activities promoted by race partners.

Those who opted to run the 8K virtually before the Feb. 15 registration deadline will still get to rep the race goodies as packets will be sent in the mail.

Runners of all levels can register for “The Mile” for $25. The entry fee for the 2-Mile Walk is $35. Registration for the 8K starts at $55, and prices increase as the start date nears.

Additional information about registration for the 2-Mile Walk can be found here. To sign up for the 8K, click here.

As race day draws closer, promotions to encourage participation are floating around. To receive $10 off registration fees, use code “NBC” at checkout before March 8.