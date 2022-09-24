Here Are the Road Closures for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

To make way for thousands of runners hitting the streets for the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the city is issuing a number of road closures and parking restrictions.

Along the 26.2-mile trek, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

Organizers anticipate that the route will be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners, and plenty of supporters are expected to be scattered along the course, too.

The marathon will begin 7:20 a.m. Oct. 9 in Grant Park, near Columbus Drive and Grand Avenue. The street closures will span from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed areas will include:

Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 to 10 a.m.

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7 to 10 a.m.

State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.

Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon

Sheridan Road from Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon

Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7 a.m. 4 p.m.

Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

Closures will be lifted following a rolling pattern, so as the last participants pass through the area, the streets will reopen for traffic as soon as possible.

Here's a look at the course: