Best Signs from Past Chicago Marathons to Inspire Your Race-Day Enthusiasm

When the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon takes off Oct. 9, the city's streets will be flooded with runners, dotted with spectators and decked with show-stopping signs.

The motivational, often-times witty signs are arguably one of the most important components of race day, as the fixtures ramp up the rallying mood. And if you're planning to hit the marathon's cheering sections to spur up the spirit, you may be looking for inspiration.

Here are some of the best signs from the marathon's running in 2021.

Photos: Best Signs From the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While the pandemic forced the marathon's cancelation in 2020, there were still plenty of hilarious signs scattered along the course in 2019.

Best Signs From the 2019 Chicago Marathon

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.