Here Are the Best Places to Cheer at the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon isn't just for runners. The city's biggest racing event also invites millions of people to line the streets and extend their support.

The crowd plays a big role in the marathon, which is why organizers have broken down the best places spectators can hit up to cheer runners on throughout every step of the race Oct. 9.

Seeing as spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, organizers suggest friends, family and fans support their runners elsewhere on the course and meet them after in designated areas.

To view runners closest to the finish line, arrive early and land a spot at the Bank of America Cheer Zone, which is located at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Organizers also have three other official cheer zones spectators can head to.

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Cheer Zone will be located at the 8K mark. The Bank of America 13.1 Cheer Zone is situated near the halfway point of the marathon, and the Charity Block Party will be stationed at mile 15.

Those with plans to spectate can also track runners in real time through the marathon's mobile application.

Spectators can rejoice with finishers to commemorate the momentous occasion after the race, too.

Marathon organizers recommend spectators find their runners at the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park.

These areas will open to spectators beginning at 9:30 a.m. and can be accessed through the security and bag screening at Entrance Gate #1 at Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or Entrance Gate #4 at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

For those who can't make it out to the city for the big day, NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.