The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle steps off on Sunday. Here's what to know

One of Chicago's biggest races of the year is just about here, with runners preparing to head downtown donned in green for the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle in Grant Park.

With the race stepping off on Sunday, spectators and participants alike may be wondering what they need to bring with them and look out for before attending the event.

From road closures and parking to packet pick-up and race day details, here's a guide with what you need to know for this year's Shamrock Shuffle.

Packet pick-up

Before runners can race, they need to pick up their packet with event bib number, timing device and more.

Packet pick-up is at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park and began at 7 p.m. Friday. Runners can also pick up their packets at the same location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Runners need to pick up their packet on one of the pick-up days, as materials cannot be picked up on the day of the race.

Those who cannot pick up their packet on the designated days may have someone else retrieve it with the runner's packet pick-up ticket.

Getting downtown for the race

On the day of the event, participants, volunteers and spectators can either park or take public transportation.

Event leaders suggest runners and volunteers take public transportation when possible. For those driving, click here to be notified when street closure information becomes available.

Parking is available in Grant Park North, Grant Park South, Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside parking garages.

Race day details

When entering the event, participants can check their gear at one of the locations listed below and head to their designated start corral at the race start line located at the intersection of Monroe Street and Columbus Drive.

Participants are assigned to one of eight start corrals and a start wave:

Participants in the elite corral will check their gear at the Deloitte Elite Club Competition Tent and start at 8:30 a.m.

Participants in Wave 1 — those assigned to start corrals A, B, C and D — will check their gear at Red Gear Check and start at 8:30 a.m.

Participants in Wave 2 — those assigned to start corrals E, F, G and H — will check their gear at Blue Gear Check and start at 9 a.m.

A runner's start corral is determined by the pace timing indicated when registering for the race. View the start corral assignment by logging into your Participant Account.

Road closures

Rolling street closures take place from March 21 to March 25 for short periods of time where police slow and control traffic to clear a section of the roadway to allow a work operation to occur.

Grant Park will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on March 23 to approximately 3 p.m. on March 24, according to event organizers.

Runners and walkers participating in the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle will utilize the city’s streets from 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Many streets near Grant Park will be shut down for the duration of the race.

Here’s a list of roads that will be closed during the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr. Wacker Dr. from State St. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St. Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Parking on the designated streets will not be allowed beginning at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Vehicles that remain parked on these streets will be ticketed and towed.

Here’s a list of streets that will remain open in the area:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Ida B. Wells Drive

North Michigan Avenue

What you can get for running in the race

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Nike race shirt

Festive knit hat

A drink ticket for one beer at the Post-Race Party

An official finisher’s medal

Event bib number and timing device

Watching the race from home?

Live coverage takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel, at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com.