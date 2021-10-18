Applications Open Tuesday for 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Shamrock Shuffle

Applications for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will open Tuesday, along with registration for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

According to race organizers, applications for the 2022 events will open Tuesday on the marathon’s official website. Registration for the Chicago 13.1 race will open in January, according to officials.

“We are thrilled to see the streets of Chicago filled with runners again,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement.

There are seven different ways to receive a guaranteed entry into the marathon:

Time qualifiers who meet the marathon’s age-graded qualifying standards.

Runners who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times in the last 10 years.

Runners who deferred their spot and entry fee in the 2020 Chicago Marathon to a future event due to the COVID pandemic.

Runners who canceled their 2021 entry.

Charity runners who are fundraising as part of the Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

International runners participating in the International Tour Group Program.

Runners who have completed the Shamrock Shuffle on at least four occasions since 2008, AND have signed up for the 2022 edition of the race.

Runners who don’t qualify under those criteria can apply for non-guaranteed entries into the race. Runners can submit applications on the marathon website, and winners of the lottery will be announced on Dec. 9.

Runners have until Nov. 30 to submit their applications for this year’s marathon.

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago marathon will take place on Oct. 9, 2022.

The Shamrock Shuffle, an 8-kilometer race that takes place in the Loop on Sunday, March 20, will also welcome runners back to the course this year after a COVID-hiatus.

A one-mile run will also be held on the Saturday of Shuffle weekend, along with a two-mile walk on March 20.

More information on the Shuffle can be found on the event’s website.