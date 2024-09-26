2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Susanna Sullivan

Susanna Sullivan, the sixth-place finisher from the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, is returning to the streets of Chicago in October.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2023 London Marathon

At the 2023 London Marathon, Sullivan set her personal best marathon time, running 2:24:27 for a 10th-place finish in the race.

More Information:

After finishing sixth in the 2022 Chicago Marathon, Sullivan was named to Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest. She led the early miles of that race but fell to 58th in part of the warm and humid conditions.

She bounced back with a 15th-place finish in the Houston Half-Marathon, running a personal-best 1:10:53. On Sept. 15, she won the Philadelphia Distance Run, running 1:09:42 for the win.