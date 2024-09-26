2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Sara Vaughn

A top 10 finisher in the last two Bank of America Chicago Marathons, Sara Vaughn will return for her third straight Chicago Marathon in October.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2023 Chicago Marathon

Last year's Chicago Marathon went exceptionally well for the American, despite finishing three places lower than she did in 2022. But she set a personal best during the 2023 race, running 2:23:24.

More Information:

Vaughn initially started her running career as a middle-distance specialist. She finished third at two U.S. Championships in the 1,500-meter run. She represented the United States at the World Championships in 2012 and 2017 in the 1,500-meter run, too.

Since moving to the marathon in 2021, Vaughn has grown exponentially. She won her first marathon in 2021 at the California International Marathon, running 2:26:53. In the last two years, she's placed 10th and seventh in the Chicago Marathon, respectively, running her best-ever marathon time last year.