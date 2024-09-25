2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Sara Hall

Sara Hall, once the American record-holder in the half-marathon, is returning to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon this year for the first time since her third-place finish in 2021.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2024 Boston Marathon

Hall, 40, ran a 2:25:48 at the 2024 Boston Marathon, the fastest time ever run by an American master's runner.

More Information:

Hall has a storied career in distance running. She recently finished fifth place in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon, setting a master's runner record of 2:26:06. The Boston Marathon course isn't eligible to hold said record.

In 2022, she represented the U.S. in the World Championship Marathon 2022, finishing fifth. Her marathon best comes from the 2020 Chandler Marathon, where she ran 2:20:31.