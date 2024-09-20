2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Joyciline Jepkosgei

Joyciline Jepkosgei, the fourth-place finisher from the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, is returning for the event.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2024 London Marathon

Jepkosgei's most recent race was the 2024 London Marathon, where she earned a new personal best time of 2:16:24. She finished third.

More Information:

A two-time Abbott World Marathon Majors Champion, the Ethiopian came into the marathon scene with a strong debut when she won the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon.

She followed that up with a second-place finish at the 2022 Valencia Marathon. Following that race, she won both the Berlin Half Marathon (1:05:16) and the London Marathon (2"17:43) in 2021.