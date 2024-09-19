Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Jorge Castelblanco

Castelblanco is coming off his best marathon time at the 2024 Seville Marathon

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two-time Olympic marathoner Jorge Castelblanco will aim for the front of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in October.

Country: Panama

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Standout Race: 2024 Seville Marathon

Castelblanco ran his marathon personal best at the Seville Marathon last February. There, he finished 35th in the race with a 2:09:24.

More Information:

Castelblanco is arguably Panama's best marathon runner in its history. In 2016, Castelblanco became the first runner from Panama to compete in the Olympic marathon. He also represented Panama in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

He ran the first marathon of his career in 2015, finishing first in the Panama City Marathon with a time of 2:32:59. Since then, he's improved drastically, as his personal best is now under 2:10.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us