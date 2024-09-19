2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Jorge Castelblanco

Two-time Olympic marathoner Jorge Castelblanco will aim for the front of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in October.

Country: Panama

Standout Race: 2024 Seville Marathon

Castelblanco ran his marathon personal best at the Seville Marathon last February. There, he finished 35th in the race with a 2:09:24.

More Information:

Castelblanco is arguably Panama's best marathon runner in its history. In 2016, Castelblanco became the first runner from Panama to compete in the Olympic marathon. He also represented Panama in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

He ran the first marathon of his career in 2015, finishing first in the Panama City Marathon with a time of 2:32:59. Since then, he's improved drastically, as his personal best is now under 2:10.