2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: John Korir

Kenya's John Korir, the winner of the 2021 and 2022 Los Angeles Marathons, will make his third appearance at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in October.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2022 Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Chicago Marathon represents Korir's first appearance in this race. In the 2022 version, he ran his personal best marathon time of 2:05:01, finishing third in that race. He followed up that performance in 2023 with a fourth-place finish and 2:05:09 time.

More Information:

Korir debuted his marathon career in Ottawa in 2018, running 2:09:14 for a second-place finish. He earned his first marathon victories in the 2021 and 2022 Los Angeles Marathons, running 2:12:49 and 2:09:08, respectively.

Korir most recently ran the 2024 Boston Marathon, finishing fourth place with a 2:07:40 time. Before that, he earned runner-up in the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, finishing with a personal-best half marathon time of 58:50.