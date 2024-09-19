Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: John Korir

John Korir looks to improve on his prior Chicago Marathon finishes in his third appearance

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kenya's John Korir, the winner of the 2021 and 2022 Los Angeles Marathons, will make his third appearance at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in October.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2022 Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Chicago Marathon represents Korir's first appearance in this race. In the 2022 version, he ran his personal best marathon time of 2:05:01, finishing third in that race. He followed up that performance in 2023 with a fourth-place finish and 2:05:09 time.

More Information:

Korir debuted his marathon career in Ottawa in 2018, running 2:09:14 for a second-place finish. He earned his first marathon victories in the 2021 and 2022 Los Angeles Marathons, running 2:12:49 and 2:09:08, respectively.

Korir most recently ran the 2024 Boston Marathon, finishing fourth place with a 2:07:40 time. Before that, he earned runner-up in the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, finishing with a personal-best half marathon time of 58:50.

