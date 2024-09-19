Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Jemal Yimer

Yimer didn't finish the last Chicago Marathon he participated in

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The 2024 Seoul Marathon champion, Jemal Yimer, is returning to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon after not finishing the race in 2022.

Country: Ethiopia

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Standout Race: 2024 Seoul Marathon

The 2024 season has been strong for Yimer. He pulled out his first-ever marathon victory in Seoul this past March, running a personal-best 2:06:08.

More Information:

Yimer, 28, didn't make his marathon debut until 2021 at the Boston Marathon, where he ran 2:10:38 for a third-place finish. His best performance is undoubtedly his win at the Seoul Marathon in 2024, where he set his current personal best.

He's run a slew of half marathons in his long-distance career. His best time stretches back to 2018 in the Valencia Half Marathon. There, he took home the gold with a speedy time of 58:33.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us