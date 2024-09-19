2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Jemal Yimer

The 2024 Seoul Marathon champion, Jemal Yimer, is returning to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon after not finishing the race in 2022.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2024 Seoul Marathon

The 2024 season has been strong for Yimer. He pulled out his first-ever marathon victory in Seoul this past March, running a personal-best 2:06:08.

More Information:

Yimer, 28, didn't make his marathon debut until 2021 at the Boston Marathon, where he ran 2:10:38 for a third-place finish. His best performance is undoubtedly his win at the Seoul Marathon in 2024, where he set his current personal best.

He's run a slew of half marathons in his long-distance career. His best time stretches back to 2018 in the Valencia Half Marathon. There, he took home the gold with a speedy time of 58:33.