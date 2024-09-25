2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Irene Cheptai

Kenyan marathoner Irene Cheptai will make her Abbott World Marathon Majors debut at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in October.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2024 Hamburg Marathon

Cheptai made her marathon debut at the 2024 Hamburg Marathon and didn't disappoint. She won the race, running a new personal best of 2:18:22 in the marathon.

More Information:

Cheptai has been collecting medals and podium finishes for a long time. Most recently, she won the Copenhagen and Delhi half marathons in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Her half marathon best comes from the 2023 Valencia Half Marathon, where she ran 1:04:53 for a second-place finish.

She represented Kenya in the 2020 Olympics, where she finished sixth in the 10,000-meter run. She also won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 10,000-meter run.