2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Hiwot Gebremaryam

Ethiopian marathoner Hiwot Gebremaryam will make her Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut at the 2024 race this season.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2023 Valencia Marathon

Gebremaryam set her marathon personal best at the 2023 Valencia Marathon, running 2:17:59 for a third-place finish.

More Information:

Gebremaryam is looking to return to her 2023 form after several excellent races. She kicked off that season with a half-marathon personal best at the 2023 Houston Half Marathon, running 1:06:28. She finished it off with a personal best marathon at Valencia.

She made her Abbott World Marathon Majors debut in 2021 with a second-place finish at the BMW Berlin Marathon. Earlier that year, she won the Milan Marathon, running 2:19:35 for the victory.