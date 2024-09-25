2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Hiwot Gebremaryam

Ethiopian marathoner Hiwot Gebremaryam will make her Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut at the 2024 race this season.
Country: Ethiopia
Standout Race: 2023 Valencia Marathon
Gebremaryam set her marathon personal best at the 2023 Valencia Marathon, running 2:17:59 for a third-place finish.
More Information:
Gebremaryam is looking to return to her 2023 form after several excellent races. She kicked off that season with a half-marathon personal best at the 2023 Houston Half Marathon, running 1:06:28. She finished it off with a personal best marathon at Valencia.
She made her Abbott World Marathon Majors debut in 2021 with a second-place finish at the BMW Berlin Marathon. Earlier that year, she won the Milan Marathon, running 2:19:35 for the victory.
