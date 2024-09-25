Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Hiwot Gebremaryam

Gebremaryam will make her Chicago debut this year

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Ethiopian marathoner Hiwot Gebremaryam will make her Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut at the 2024 race this season.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2023 Valencia Marathon

Gebremaryam set her marathon personal best at the 2023 Valencia Marathon, running 2:17:59 for a third-place finish.

Gebremaryam is looking to return to her 2023 form after several excellent races. She kicked off that season with a half-marathon personal best at the 2023 Houston Half Marathon, running 1:06:28. She finished it off with a personal best marathon at Valencia.

She made her Abbott World Marathon Majors debut in 2021 with a second-place finish at the BMW Berlin Marathon. Earlier that year, she won the Milan Marathon, running 2:19:35 for the victory.

