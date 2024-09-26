Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Emma Bates

Bates finished runner-up in the 2021 Chicago Marathon

American marathoner Emma Bates will return for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon after finishing 13th in last year's race.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2023 Chicago Marathon

Bates finished 13th in last year's Chicago Marathon, running 2:25:04. However, she partially tore her plantar fascia in the process of that race, setting her back and forcing her to withdraw from the U.S. Olympic Trials in February.

Bates' bounceback from her plantar fascia tear has been solid. She's run one race since then, finishing 12th in the 2024 Boston Marathon in April. She ran 2:27:14 and finished as the top American in the race.

This will be Bates' fourth Chicago Marathon of her career. She finished fourth in 2019, running 2:28:19. In 2021, she finished second, running 2:24:20. Her marathon best comes from the 2023 Boston Marathon, where she ran 2:22:10; Bates is the second-fastest woman in Boston Marathon history.

