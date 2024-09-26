2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Emma Bates

American marathoner Emma Bates will return for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon after finishing 13th in last year's race.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2023 Chicago Marathon

Bates finished 13th in last year's Chicago Marathon, running 2:25:04. However, she partially tore her plantar fascia in the process of that race, setting her back and forcing her to withdraw from the U.S. Olympic Trials in February.

More Information:

Bates' bounceback from her plantar fascia tear has been solid. She's run one race since then, finishing 12th in the 2024 Boston Marathon in April. She ran 2:27:14 and finished as the top American in the race.

This will be Bates' fourth Chicago Marathon of her career. She finished fourth in 2019, running 2:28:19. In 2021, she finished second, running 2:24:20. Her marathon best comes from the 2023 Boston Marathon, where she ran 2:22:10; Bates is the second-fastest woman in Boston Marathon history.