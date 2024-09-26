2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Buze Diriba

Ethiopian marathoner Buze Diriba will make her Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut this October coming off an impressive last two years of racing.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2023 Toronto Marathon

After winning the Pittsburgh Half Marathon in May 2023, Diriba came back and won her next race at the Toronto Marathon, running a personal best of 2:23:11.

More Information:

From early 2020 to mid-2023, Diriba didn't race at all. At first, it was because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, she gave birth to her daughter subsequently. But when she returned, she came back strong. She won the Pittsburgh Half Marathon and the Toronto Marathon in 2023.

In 2024, Diriba continued the hot streak she started in 2023. She set a new half-marathon personal best at the Houston Half Marathon, running 1:06:24. She finished fourth place at the Boston Marathon, also, running 2:24:04.