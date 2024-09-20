Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Ashete Bekere

Bekere is searching for her first marathon victory in the United States

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Ashete Bekere has never won a marathon in the United States but hopes to check off that box at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2024 Rotterdam Marathon

Bekere won her most recent marathon in April, taking the victory in the Rotterdam Marathon with a 2:19:30 finish.

More Information:

Bekere is looking to make Chicago her first finish and potential victory in the United States. In 25 marathon finishes since 2013, Bekere has never finished below ninth place.

She's won Rotterdam (twice), Berlin, Valencia, Lanzhou, the Košice Peace and the See Genezareth Tiberias Marathon.

