2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Amos Kipruto

Olympian marathoner Amos Kipruto will partake in his first 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, which he plans to run in honor of his fallen countryman Kelvin Kiptum, who died tragically after setting the marathon world record in 2023 at the Chicago race.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2022 London Marathon

Kipruto won the London Marathon in 2022 by running 2:04:39. His 2022 season was arguably the best of his career, as he also finished second place in the Tokyo Marathon six months before his London victory. He ran his personal best of 2:03:13 in Tokyo.

More Information:

Kipruto comes to the United States to compete with four podium finishes to his name between London, Tokyo and Berlin, the last of which he finished second placed in 2018 with a time of 2:06:23. During his most recent race, he took seventh place in the Berlin Marathon with a time of 2:04:49.

He represented Ethiopia in the 2020 Tokyo Games but didn't finish the marathon. Kipruto also has marathon wins in Rome in 2016 (2:08:12) and Seoul in 2017 (2:05:54).