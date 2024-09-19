2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Amdework Walelegn

The back-to-back winner of the 2022 and 2023 Seoul Marathons, Amdework Walelegn, will make his Abbott World Marathon Major debut with the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2024 Rotterdam Marathon

After winning consecutive Seoul Marathon wins from 2022 and 2023, Walelgn followed his victories up with a personal-best race in the 2024 Rotterdam Marathon, running 2:05:50 for a second-place finish.

More Information:

Walelgn is on a hot streak coming to Chicago. He's won back-to-back Seoul Marathons from 2022 and 2023. He recently set his personal best time at the 2024 Rotterdam Marathon. He also took a victory between his Seoul Marathon victories, earning the gold at the Serville Half Marathon with a 1:00:8 finish.

The 25-year-old has run a slew of half- and full marathons in his career. He ran his first marathon in 2015, finishing 15th in the Amsterdam Marathon with a 2:07:48 finish. His best half-marathon time of 58:40 comes from the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, where he finished fourth place.