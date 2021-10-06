Bank of America Chicago

2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite: Marcel Hug

Marcel Hug (a.k.a. the “silver bullet”) enters the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as one of the most dominant athletes of 2021.

Name: Marcel Hug

Country of Origin: Switzerland

Standout Race: 

In 2016, he captured the headlines when he went beyond the grand slam, winning in Boston, London, Rio, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

More About Marcel Hug: 

He won four gold medals in Tokyo in the 800m, 1500m (world record), 5000m, and marathon. He has won every Abbott World Marathon Majors event, including the Chicago Marathon twice, and he is the AbbottWMM series X and XI champion.

Hug has also won the Berlin Marathon (2011, 2012, 2016), Oita Marathon (2010, 2011, 2012), Schenkon Marathon (2012, 2014) and Seoul Marathon (2013, 2015). He is a three-time Paralympian with a silver medal in the marathon from the 2012 London Paralympics marathon and a gold medal from the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

