Read Jonathan Toews' Full Statement as Blackhawks Captain Battles ‘Medical Issue'

Jonathan Toews revealed Tuesday that he will not be joining the team for training camp and has no timetable for a return as he deals with an unknown "medical issue."

In a statement, Toews revealed he has "been experiencing symptoms" that have left him "feeling drained and lethargic."

It remains unclear what possible medical issue Toews is facing, but Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman said Toews will not report to training camp on Jan. 3 and will be "out indefinitely."

Read the full statements from Toews and the team below:

Statement from Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews

“This offseason, I’ve been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition.

Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition.

I am grateful for the continuous support from and ongoing communication with the Blackhawks organization. Stan Bowman, Rocky Wirtz, Danny Wirtz, Jeremy Colliton and my teammates have been nothing but understanding of my situation, and I appreciate them standing by me.

To Blackhawks fans, I will continue to do whatever I can to get back on the ice and return to play the game I love for the team I love. I will not be making any further comment at this time and ask everyone to please respect my privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Statement from Chicago Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman

“Jonathan’s health is our top priority as he deals with this medical issue. The Chicago Blackhawks organization and our medical staff will provide all necessary resources to help him return to playing hockey. While he will not report to training camp on January 3 and will be out indefinitely, we will continue to support him as he is an important part of our family. I’ve been in regular communication with Jonathan recently and will continue that as he takes care of his health.



The health and privacy of all our players is paramount to the Chicago Blackhawks organization. We care about Jonathan, and we know how badly he wants to be with his teammates competing on the ice. We will provide further updates on his status as circumstances change and do not have a timetable for his return.”

Statement from Pat Brisson, Co-Head CAA Hockey and Toews’ Representative

“Jonathan’s health is always the priority, and we hope with time he can get back to being the competitive, high-level athlete Blackhawks fans know. The support of Stan Bowman and the Chicago Blackhawks has been outstanding, and it is something both Jonathan and I appreciate. I will work closely with Jonathan and the Blackhawks to ensure he is getting everything he needs to return to the ice.”