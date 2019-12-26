Ranking Brent Seabrook’s Greatest Blackhawks Moments

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook has had a remarkable career with the team, but he's facing one of his biggest challenges yet as he will undergo a series of surgeries over the coming months.

Seabrook, who currently ranks second in Blackhawks history in games played, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and surgeries on both hips, which will knock him out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Although there has been no definitive word on Seabrook's hockey-playing future, we're taking a look back at some of the moments that have defined his incredible time with the team:

5 Seabrook Makes a "Classic" Play at Wrigley Field

In the 2009 NHL Winter Classic at Chicago's Wrigley Field, Seabrook made a huge impact on the game when he sent Detroit's Dan Cleary flying over the boards with a huge check:

4 Capping the Biggest Comeback Ever

The Blackhawks were trailing the Calgary Flames 5-0 in an Oct. 2009 game at the United Center, but went on an incredible six-goal run to beat Calgary in overtime.

Naturally, Seabrook had the extra time winner:

3 Okay, Let's End This Thing

In what Seabrook said was potentially the "biggest" overtime winning goal of his career, the defenseman blasted a slap shot past Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne to give the Blackhawks a triple-overtime victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2015:

The Blackhawks would go on to win their third Stanley Cup in six seasons later that summer, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the conference finals.

2 Beating the Bruins in Beantown

The Blackhawks were facing a 2-1 series deficit when they took on the Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston, but just about halfway through the overtime period, Seabrook ensured that Chicago would come back to the United Center with the series tied at two games apiece:

The Blackhawks would go on to win the Stanley Cup, as they took down the Bruins in Games 5 and 6 to capture their second title in four seasons.

1 Exorcising the Demons

The Blackhawks have had their share of success against the Red Wings, but their long-time rival seemingly had them on the ropes in the 2013 Western Conference Semifinals when they sent the Hawks to a 3-1 series deficit.

Undaunted, the Blackhawks came back and won Games 5 and 6, but as Game 7 went to overtime at the United Center, Chicago needed a hero, and the one that they found was wearing the number 7:

The goal capped off the last game between the Blackhawks and Red Wings as conference rivals, as the Red Wings moved to the Eastern Conference the following year.