Blackhawks Talk

Podcast: Why Did Eddie Olczyk Leave the Blackhawks?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Why did Eddie Olczyk leave the Blackhawks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Eddie Olczyk’s departure from the organization after 16 seasons as the team’s TV color analyst. Why did Edzo leave? He goes 1-on-1 with Pat on Unfiltered to discuss his decision. The guys also talk about potential replacements to be Chris Vosters' partner in the booth and more.

