Chicago Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Released From Hospital After ‘Significant Injury'

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira released from hospital originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After undergoing further testing, Jujhar Khaira was released from Northwestern Hospital on Wednesday morning and returned home, the Blackhawks announced. He is expected to make a full recovery.

"Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery," team physician Michael Terry said in a statement. "At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play."

It's terrific news for Khaira, who left Tuesday's game on a stretcher after taking a high hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. It was a scary scene.

"Personally, I was pretty shaken," Jonathan Toews said following the 6-2 loss. "I’m not going to lie to you. Just glad to hear he’s doing OK."

