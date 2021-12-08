Jujhar Khaira

Chicago Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Released From Hospital After ‘Significant Injury'

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira released from hospital originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

After undergoing further testing, Jujhar Khaira was released from Northwestern Hospital on Wednesday morning and returned home, the Blackhawks announced. He is expected to make a full recovery.

"Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery," team physician Michael Terry said in a statement. "At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play."

Chicago Hockey

14 hours ago

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Stretchered Off After Hit From Jacob Trouba

Tyler Johnson Dec 3

Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson Undergoes Neck Surgery, Out 3 Months

It's terrific news for Khaira, who left Tuesday's game on a stretcher after taking a high hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. It was a scary scene.

"Personally, I was pretty shaken," Jonathan Toews said following the 6-2 loss. "I’m not going to lie to you. Just glad to hear he’s doing OK."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Jujhar KhairaChicago Blackhawksblackhawks #16
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us