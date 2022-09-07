Blackhawks Get Nine National TV Games, Plus Five ESPN/Hulu

Blackhawks have nine national TV games, plus five ESPN/Hulu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NHL released its national television broadcast for the upcoming season and the Blackhawks are getting a lot of attention under the national spotlight.

These games will be televised on national television this season:

10/12 @ Colorado Avalanche (TNT) -- Opening Night

11/16 vs. St. Louis Blues (TNT)

11/30 vs. Edmonton Oilers (TNT)

12/18 vs. New York Rangers (ESPN)

2/15 @ Toronto Maple Leafs (TNT)

2/22 @ Dallas Stars (TNT)

3/8 @ Detroit Red Wings (TNT)

4/1 vs. New Jersey Devils (ESPN2)

4/10 vs. Minnesota Wild (ESPN)

Here are the games that will stream on ESPN/Hulu exclusively:

11/10 @ Los Angeles Kings

12/16 @ Minnesota Wild

12/23 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

2/19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

3/16 @ Nashville Predators

NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast 68 games of the Blackhawks season on the local network. Newly signed color broadcasters Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp will team up with play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters to do the broadcasts.

The Hawks' preseason schedule starts on Sept. 27 with a game against the St. Louis Blues.

