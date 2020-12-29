Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Out Indefinitely Due to ‘Medical Issue'

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not be joining the team for training camp and will be out "indefinitely" as he deals with an unknown "medical issue," both he and the team announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Toews revealed he has "been experiencing symptoms" that have left him "feeling drained and lethargic."

"I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition," Toews' statement read. "Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition."

It remains unclear what possible medical issue Toews is facing, but Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman said Toews will not report to training camp on Jan. 3 and will be "out indefinitely."

"Jonathan’s health is our top priority as he deals with this medical issue," Bowman said. "The Chicago Blackhawks organization and our medical staff will provide all necessary resources to help him return to playing hockey."

Bowman said there is no current timetable for when Toews might return.

"The health and privacy of all our players is paramount to the Chicago Blackhawks organization," Bowman added. "We care about Jonathan, and we know how badly he wants to be with his teammates competing on the ice. We will provide further updates on his status as circumstances change and do not have a timetable for his return.”