Tarik Cohen Reportedly Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Bears

The big headlines over the last week have surrounded a potential contract extension for wide receiver Allen Robinson, but the Chicago Bears were busy with another contract too, as running back Tarik Cohen has reportedly inked a three-year extension with the team.

Cohen, a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Bears, will make just over $9.5 million in fully guaranteed money on the new deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Tarik Cohen gets $9.533M fully guaranteed and $12.033M max guarantee on his deal. With plenty of time before kickoff. https://t.co/T4CwqY63Pg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

According to Cohen’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, the new contract includes $17.25 million in new money, and could be worth up to $12.033 million in guarantees if Cohen triggers certain portions of the deal.

In 49 career games with the Bears, Cohen has 1,068 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with 205 career receptions for 1,540 yards and nine scores through the air. He also has a punt return for a touchdown, with 985 return yards in 96 attempts.

Cohen and his Bears teammates will open their Soldier Field campaign on Sunday when they take on the New York Giants at noon.