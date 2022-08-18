Matt Forte on Roquan situation: 'The Bears are definitely cheap' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

To Matt Forte, players have to hold strong in contract negotiations because they're fighting for their "body and with your future and with your career."

When it comes to Roquan Smith's ongoing contract fiasco with the Chicago Bears, Forte believes Smith is doing the right thing.

"I respect him standing his ground and being like, ‘Look, I need to get paid,’ because you can get hurt any day,” Forte told 670 the Score. “And if you get hurt and they cut you, then they just release you and be like, ‘Well, you’re injured. You're not the same guy anymore.’ So, you have to use your leverage as a player.

Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he is attending practices and preseason games, but isn't participating in them.

On family day for Bears training camp, Smith announced his official request to be traded away from the team. He made harsh claims against the Bears front office, claiming they were not negotiating in "good faith" and used a "take it or leave it" style of negotiation.

“With Roquan and the Bears, I hope they work it out because he's been a solid and consistent player for them, and that’s what you look for on a team," Forte said.

Smith has been outstanding for the Bears. There's no debate he's the team's best player. He's been named to two second-team All-Pro teams and has recorded nearly 100 tackles alone in each of the last two seasons.

The linebacker is looking for a deal that trumps Fred Warner and Shaquille Leonard's. Each of them inked five-year deals worth north of $90 million. It's probable Smith wants a five-year deal worth $100 million.

However, once Smith proclaimed his trade request, the Bears fought back. They removed his name from the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, allowing the organization to fine him for not participating in practices or games.

For Forte, a former Bear, he understands how the Bears operate in the front office. Depending on how they think of you, a player may not always get the right deal.

“The Bears, they are definitely cheap, and they give guys a hard time," Forte said. "I don’t know, they pay a lot of guys who don’t deserve the money and sometimes the guys who do deserve it, they don’t pay them.”

