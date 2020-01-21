Khalil Mack Drops Out of NFL Pro Bowl

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack will not take part in this week’s NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, the league announced Tuesday.

Mack, who was one of four Bears players slated to participate in the game, withdrew because of injury, the league said. He will be replaced by Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

💤 @TheRealZSmith is Pro Bowl bound for the first time after registering a career-high 13.5 sacks in his first season in Green Bay.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2beqEtg2g5 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 21, 2020

In 16 games with the Bears, Mack registered five forced fumbles, four defended passes, and eight and a half sacks. He also had 47 tackles, matching his total from a season ago, and 14 total quarterback hits.

Mack has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons, including both of his campaigns with the Bears.

Safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Kyle Fuller and special teams specialist Cordarrelle Patterson will all still participate in the game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday.