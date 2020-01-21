NFL Pro Bowl

Khalil Mack Drops Out of NFL Pro Bowl

Mack will be replaced by Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack will not take part in this week’s NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, the league announced Tuesday.

Mack, who was one of four Bears players slated to participate in the game, withdrew because of injury, the league said. He will be replaced by Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

In 16 games with the Bears, Mack registered five forced fumbles, four defended passes, and eight and a half sacks. He also had 47 tackles, matching his total from a season ago, and 14 total quarterback hits.

Mack has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons, including both of his campaigns with the Bears.

Local

Jimmy Garoppolo 19 mins ago

Suburban Schools Celebrate Jimmy Garoppolo as Quarterback Prepares for Super Bowl

CTA 23 mins ago

Man Falls to Street From Loop CTA Platform

Safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Kyle Fuller and special teams specialist Cordarrelle Patterson will all still participate in the game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday.

This article tagged under:

NFL Pro BowlChicago BearsKhalil Mack
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us