Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Ruptured Achilles in Livestreamed Workout Injury: Report

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who suffered an injury during a livestreamed workout on Tuesday afternoon, has reportedly ruptured his right Achilles tendon.

Cohen, who has not played in the NFL since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, was streaming a workout on IG Live on Tuesday when he suffered a catastrophic leg injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that leg injury was a ruptured Achilles tendon:

An MRI today confirmed that RB Tarik Cohen, who hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, ruptured his Achilles while live streaming a training session on Instagram Live, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022

Cohen, a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2017, did not play at all last season as he continued to rehab from the torn ligament he suffered in a Week 3 game during the 2020 campaign.

In 51 career games with the Bears, Cohen rushed for 1,101 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground while catching 209 passes for 1,575 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Bears released Cohen in March, and he had not yet signed with another NFL team before his injury.

Some of Cohen’s former teammates, including Kyle Long, sent along their well wishes after his injury: