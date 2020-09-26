Falcons Cornerback AJ Terrell Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Game vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell will miss Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after he was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Terrell, the team’s first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus during a test conducted on Friday, with his results coming back overnight.

According to multiple reports, Terrell did practice with the team on Friday, and contact tracing is underway, per NFL protocols:

#Falcons CB A.J. Terrell’s positive COVID-19 test came back overnight, so he wasn’t at walkthru today, I’m told. No one else was positive, and all other individuals tested again this morning, as usual. Those results will come back early Sunday morning. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2020

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, a new round of tests conducted Saturday will come back on Sunday, but it’s unclear whether the testing will have an impact on Sunday’s game between the Bears and Falcons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms that Terrell is the first player to miss a game this season because of COVID-19:

Falcons' CB A.J. Terrell is being placed on the reserve COVID list and is out for Sunday’s game against the Bears. He now becomes the first NFL player this season to miss a game due to COVID. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2020

Terrell is asymptomatic, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bears will be traveling to Atlanta late Saturday, with kickoff of their Sunday game set for noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.