Bears Set to Debut New Orange Look on Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears will be on the national stage on Thursday night when they take on the Washington Commanders, and while plenty of focus will be on the development of Justin Fields, there may be another story that catches the eye of viewers.
After all, bright orange IS an attention-grabbing color.
For the first time in more than 80 years, the Bears will discard their traditional navy blue helmets in favor of an orange design that will make its season debut on Thursday night.
The helmets will be coupled with orange jerseys, which the Bears have worn off-and-on for years.
According to the website Gridiron Uniforms, the Bears last wore orange helmets during the 1938 season, when they went 6-5. They paired those helmets with orange jerseys and orange pants, with blue socks to finish off the look.
This season’s version of the orange uniform will include an orange helmet and orange jersey, but the team will pair it with white pants and orange socks.
Sports
The team will also wear the orange uniform on Oct. 30 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The orange helmets were added to the Bears’ uniform rotation after the NFL rescinded a rule that required teams to use one helmet color for the entire season.
Previously, the Bears had worn orange jerseys in select games, especially around Halloween, but in those games the team typically wore their traditional navy blue helmets.
Predictably, the new uniform combination stirred plenty of talk on social media, and even players weighed in, including linebacker Roquan Smith:
Fans seemed mixed on the look:
The Bears will take on the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video. The game will also air locally on Fox.