Bears Set to Debut New Orange Look on Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears will be on the national stage on Thursday night when they take on the Washington Commanders, and while plenty of focus will be on the development of Justin Fields, there may be another story that catches the eye of viewers.

After all, bright orange IS an attention-grabbing color.

For the first time in more than 80 years, the Bears will discard their traditional navy blue helmets in favor of an orange design that will make its season debut on Thursday night.

🟠 𝙾𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎 𝙼𝚘𝚍𝚎 𝙰𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 🟠 pic.twitter.com/dgtzci0Dto — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The helmets will be coupled with orange jerseys, which the Bears have worn off-and-on for years.

According to the website Gridiron Uniforms, the Bears last wore orange helmets during the 1938 season, when they went 6-5. They paired those helmets with orange jerseys and orange pants, with blue socks to finish off the look.

This season’s version of the orange uniform will include an orange helmet and orange jersey, but the team will pair it with white pants and orange socks.

The team will also wear the orange uniform on Oct. 30 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The orange helmets were added to the Bears’ uniform rotation after the NFL rescinded a rule that required teams to use one helmet color for the entire season.

Previously, the Bears had worn orange jerseys in select games, especially around Halloween, but in those games the team typically wore their traditional navy blue helmets.

Predictably, the new uniform combination stirred plenty of talk on social media, and even players weighed in, including linebacker Roquan Smith:

Bears LB Roquan Smith on wearing the new orange helmets on Thursday night: "I think it’s pretty cool just to go out looking like a highlighter or something. It will be cool." — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) October 11, 2022

Fans seemed mixed on the look:

Everybody get your Orange ready !! This is fire 🔥 🔥🔥 PrimeTime Bears pic.twitter.com/25o1ksIXie — K 🐻 (@sleepxpert) October 11, 2022

These all orange Bears uniforms are horrifically bad pic.twitter.com/QoiGBjQlB1 — Commissioner Cheah (@StevenCheah) October 13, 2022

Bears looking like the orange creamsicles 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qh5PJD7wOx — Isac Murillo (@ElMurillo14) October 12, 2022

The Bears will take on the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video. The game will also air locally on Fox.