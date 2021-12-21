Bears' Robert Quinn: NFL Flags Getting ‘a Little Crazy'

Robert Quinn: Flags 'starting to get a little crazy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the biggest storylines of the Bears loss to the Vikings was the incredible amount of penalties at inopportune moments… again. It’s a problem that’s plagued the team all season, whether it was Cassius Marsh’s taunting call which allowed the Steelers to score a crucial field goal in Week 9, Mario Edwards being called for a penalty after Aaron Rodgers pulled on his facemask, or any of the other numerous unsportsmanlike conducts called on Matt Nagy’s squad.

In some cases it has felt like the players can’t do anything other than quietly walk away after making a big play, and Robert Quinn thinks it’s gone too far.

“Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy,” Quinn said after the game. “These refs seem like they're controlling the game a little too much. If a play is clean and they're throwing a flag over something that they thought they can change the game just by one flag, I mean, let guys play ball.”

It’s a sentiment that’s been echoed by players and fans alike, after the league has made a concerted effort to make taunting a point of emphasis this year.

“If this was a couple years ago, half this stuff wouldn't even be called, but now they've

got some of these stupid rules and in the refs' hands it can change at any given moment,” Quinn said.

Quinn had some pretty strong thoughts on Matt Nagy’s own unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which he drew from the sideline while arguing on behalf of his players, too.

“I think they need to go check the refs they're hiring, not our coach.”

