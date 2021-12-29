Justin Fields

Bears' Justin Fields, Andy Dalton Return to Practice

By Alex Shapiro

Fields and Dalton both return to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will have all three quarterbacks available at practice on Wednesday, for the first time in a long time. Matt Nagy announced that both Justin Fields and Andy Dalton return to practice in some capacity, although he couldn’t say if either would be full or limited participants.

Fields has been held out of practice since last Thursday with an ankle injury. That injury kept him out of last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. He’s missed three games due to various injuries.

Dalton has also missed extensive time due to a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a groin/hand injury. He was able to practice once, last Thursday, between his time in the COVID-19 protocols and the injuries.

Nick Foles was pressed into duty in Seattle and led the team to a road win with both Fields and Dalton sidelined.

Wednesday will mark the first time since Dec. 3 that all three Bears quarterbacks will be available at practice.

