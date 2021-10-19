Chicago Celebrates the Sky With Victory Parade, Rally Fit for Champions

The emotion was electric and the celebration infectious as the Chicago Sky made their way through the streets of Chicago to a rally at Millennium Park.

The city celebrated their newest champions and an historic moment for the team by lining the streets for a parade before crowds gathered at Millennium Park for a rally featuring star players, Chance the Rapper, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and more.

"We deserve this moment and we worked so hard for it," said Diamond DeShields. "So definitely just been enjoying ourselves. Man, it's been great. Also along with the entire city, like, the love, the way the city showing up for us - it's just incredible. Something I'll never forget and I wouldn't want to do it with another group, this is it. This has been amazing."

Crowds could be heard chanting "Let's go Sky," a drumline escorted the team into Millennium Park and players waved and shouted with excitement.

"Just seeing people teary-eyed... I think every time I see someone teary-eyed and you see the passion on their face, just for the love they have in the team. It's been amazing," said head coach James Wade.

Star player and Naperville native Candace Parker said she remembers growing up watching the Chicago Bulls and "dreaming of being and bringing a title to your hometown."

"Thanks so much for allowing us the opportunity and sticking with us through this year to play for you in front of you," Parker told the crowd. "You guys were electric, you guys, and the energy got us through that game."

But it wasn't just looking back on the history made, it was looking ahead to making more.

"Remember that seat that you're sitting in right now, becasue we want to make sure you sit in the same one next year," Wade said.

Re-live the excitement with some of the footage below:

To celebrate Chicago Sky’s WNBA Championship win, Governor J.B. Pritzker presented the team with a proclamation renaming the city “Skytown” for today.

Such an exciting day celebrating the @chicagosky at Millennium Park pic.twitter.com/JWROAXBUoI — Kate Chappell (@kchappellnews) October 19, 2021