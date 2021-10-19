Sky celebrate with door broken by Taurasi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You just can't keep a good door down, or kick one in, without getting some comeuppance.

Diana Taurasi is likely getting hers after seeing a door that she tried to kick in get to attend a WNBA championship celebration while she watches from home.

As the Chicago Sky head to their championship rally point, Millennium Park's Pritzker Pavillion, Tuesday morning after a parade through downtown Chicago, among the crowd awaiting them is the inanimate object that took more wrath than any Sky member did from the Phoenix Mercury star.

Bally Sports WNBA writer Maggie Hendricks confirmed the presence of the door in a picture on stage at the pavillion on Twitter. Though unhinged, the door doesn't seem to be a danger to anyone.

Yeah, that’s the door Diana Taurasi allegedly broke at Wintrust. pic.twitter.com/hI5inu0fZM — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) October 19, 2021

Details of the destruction of the door emerged soon after the Sky clinched the WNBA Championship against her team in Game 4 of their Finals series Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena by expressing her frustration physically on a locker room door. Taurasi hasn't expressed regret for the action, stating "there were a lot of doors there" during an exit interview with the press in Phoenix on Monday.

Also notably, neither Taurasi or any other Mercury team member stayed at the Wintrust Arena to answer questions immediately after Sunday's game.