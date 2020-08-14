Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Fire Head Coach Jim Boylen

In a tweet, the Bulls made the move official

Chicago Bulls Head Coach Jim Boylen has been fired, the team announced Friday.

In a tweet, the Bulls reported the news was official.

"Boylen relieved as Bulls head coach," the tweet read.

It comes just months after the team hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas.

Karnisovas has since been assembling his staff, but questions swirled around Boylen's future as staffing changes continued.

"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," Karnisovas said in a statement. "This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise."

Boylen replaced previous coach Fred Hoiberg in late 2018. It remains unclear who the team might consider for his replacement, but the team said a "formal coach search will begin immediately."

