Chicago Baseball

Nick Madrigal

White Sox Rookie Nick Madrigal Injures Shoulder in Game Vs. Brewers

Chicago White Sox rookie Nick Madrigal was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his left shoulder, the team says.

Madrigal, who made his big league debut with the White Sox last week, was running to third base in the second inning of the game when he appeared to injure his arm when he began to slide into the bag.

The infielder was pulled from the game after being escorted off the field. The team says he injured his left shoulder on the play, and that he would be re-evaluated Wednesday by team physicians in Chicago.

Chicago Baseball

Kyle Hendricks 28 mins ago

Cubs Continue Winning Ways as Hendricks Dominates, Heyward Homers in Victory

Carlos Rodon 7 hours ago

Carlos Rodón Placed on 10-Day Injured List With Shoulder Soreness

In four games this season, Madrigal registered an RBI and batted .250 with four singles to his credit.

The talented infielder was a first round pick of the White Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft, hailing from Oregon State University.

This article tagged under:

Nick MadrigalChicago White Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us