White Sox Rookie Nick Madrigal Injures Shoulder in Game Vs. Brewers

Chicago White Sox rookie Nick Madrigal was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his left shoulder, the team says.

Madrigal, who made his big league debut with the White Sox last week, was running to third base in the second inning of the game when he appeared to injure his arm when he began to slide into the bag.

The infielder was pulled from the game after being escorted off the field. The team says he injured his left shoulder on the play, and that he would be re-evaluated Wednesday by team physicians in Chicago.

In four games this season, Madrigal registered an RBI and batted .250 with four singles to his credit.

The talented infielder was a first round pick of the White Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft, hailing from Oregon State University.