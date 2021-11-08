White Sox Pitcher Lance Lynn Named AL Cy Young Award Finalist

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn was named one of three finalists for the sport’s top prize for pitchers, earning a shot at the American League Cy Young Award.

Lynn will take on New York Yankees hurler Gerrit Cole and Toronto Blue Jays ace Robbie Ray in contending for the prize.

In his first season with the White Sox, Lynn posted an 11-6 record and a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts this season. He struck out 176 batters and walked 45 as the White Sox clinched their first division title since 2008. In doing so, Lynn was named an All-Star for the first time since the 2012 season.

He has finished in the top-six in Cy Young voting in each of the last three seasons.

Cole earned 16 victories for the Yankees in his second season in the Bronx, with a 3.23 ERA in 30 starts.

Ray posted a 13-7 record in 32 starts with the Blue Jays, with a 2.84 ERA in 193.1 innings of work. He struck out 248 batters, a career high, and walked 52.

The American League Cy Young Award will be handed out on Nov. 17 in a televised special on MLB Network.