White Sox, Dodgers Play to Tie in Pitcher’s Duel

In a pitcher's duel at Camelback Ranch, the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers played to a 2-2 tie on Monday afternoon in Glendale.

Yermin Mercedes blasted his first home run of the spring, and Matt Skole smacked an RBI double in the ninth inning of the contest, but Chicago couldn't quite get past the Dodgers as the two clubs played to a draw.

The Dodgers scored their runs via a pair of solo home runs, as Cody Thomas and Omar Estevez went deep in the game.

Alex McRae started the game for the White Sox, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out a batter. Ian Hamilton gave up both runs in the game, but was bailed out by his offense down the stretch.

The two teams played five straight scoreless innings to open the contest before the Dodgers broke through in the sixth. Thomas homered to left-center off of Hamilton to make it a 1-0 game, then Estevez followed that up with a solo shot to left to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh the White Sox were finally able to get on the board as Mercedes hammered a home run deep to left field, making it a 2-1 game. In the ninth the White Sox were able to tie up the game on a deep double by Skole.

Laz Rivera was thrown out at the plate as the Dodgers cut down the go-ahead run, and that was ultimately key as the two teams finished the game with a tie.

The 1-0-1 White Sox will head to Goodyear on Tuesday to take on the Cleveland Indians. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.