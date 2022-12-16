White Sox, Andrew Benintendi Agree to 5-Year Deal

White Sox land Benintendi on 5-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox have their new left fielder.
The White Sox have agreed to a five-year deal with free agent and Andrew Benintendi, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s worth $75 million.
It’s the largest contract in team history, surpassing the four-year, $73 million deal Yasmani Grandal signed entering 2020.
Benintendi, the top outfielder left on the open market, split 2022 with the Royals and Yankees. He earned his first career All-Star nod before Kansas City traded him to New York at the deadline.
The 28-year-old had a career year, hitting a combined .304/.373/.399 in 126 games.
Benintendi, whom the Red Sox drafted seventh overall in 2015, played five seasons with Boston — a tenure that included a runner-up finish in 2017 AL Rookie of the Year voting and a World Series title in 2018.
He was traded to the Royals entering 2021 and went on to win his first career Gold Glove Award while hitting .276/.324/.442 with 17 home runs and 73 RBIs.
In seven seasons, he holds a career .279/.351/.431 slash line.
The move reunites Beintendi with Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager who was on the Royals coaching staff the last 10 seasons.