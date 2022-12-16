White Sox, Andrew Benintendi Agree to 5-Year Deal

White Sox land Benintendi on 5-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have their new left fielder.

The White Sox have agreed to a five-year deal with free agent and Andrew Benintendi, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s worth $75 million.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

News: OF Andrew Benintendi is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on a 5 year deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 16, 2022

Five years, $75M for Benintendi, per source. https://t.co/BlKyoDMdx9 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2022

It’s the largest contract in team history, surpassing the four-year, $73 million deal Yasmani Grandal signed entering 2020.

Benintendi, the top outfielder left on the open market, split 2022 with the Royals and Yankees. He earned his first career All-Star nod before Kansas City traded him to New York at the deadline.

The 28-year-old had a career year, hitting a combined .304/.373/.399 in 126 games.

Benintendi, whom the Red Sox drafted seventh overall in 2015, played five seasons with Boston — a tenure that included a runner-up finish in 2017 AL Rookie of the Year voting and a World Series title in 2018.

He was traded to the Royals entering 2021 and went on to win his first career Gold Glove Award while hitting .276/.324/.442 with 17 home runs and 73 RBIs.

In seven seasons, he holds a career .279/.351/.431 slash line.

The move reunites Beintendi with Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager who was on the Royals coaching staff the last 10 seasons.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.