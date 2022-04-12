What Time do the Chicago White Sox Play Today?

Defending American League Central champions The Chicago White Sox play their first home game of the season Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

The game at Guaranteed Rate field begins at 3:10 p.m.

If you're headed down to the ballpark for the game, you probably won't need a raincoat, but you might need a light jacket. The forecast for first pitch is 61 degrees, with a shower or two possible this evening.

Wind gusts around 20 miles-per-hour near the lakefront may make it feel cooler.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How to Watch the White Sox Game

The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago and the MyTeams app.

What Time do the Gates Open at Guaranteed Rate Field?

For the home opener, gates at Guaranteed Rate Field will open at 1:10 p.m., two hours before first pitch.

For the rest of the regular season, gates will open 90 minutes prior to game time.

What Size Bags Can You Bring In?

Bags are not permitted inside Guaranteed Rate field. Clutches that are under 9” x 5” x 2” are permitted, along with diaper bags when an infant is present.

What's the Best Way to Get to Guaranteed Rate Field?

Parking at Guaranteed Rate Field: Parking lots around Guaranteed Rate Field will open two hours prior to first pitch throughout the regular season.

Fans who purchase their parking in advance for $25 can park in the A, B, C and G lots. Fans who need to purchase parking on the day of the game can do so for $27 in lots F and L.

Fans who want to tailgate can purchase spots in Lot E, with that lot opening earlier than other stadium parking lots.

Fans who plan to arrive closer to game time for the home opener are encouraged to park in the remote lot near McCormick Place, where a free shuttle will be available to transport fans to the stadium and back.

Public Transportation to Guaranteed Rate Field: The Metra’s Rock Island line provides service near the ballpark, while the CTA’s Red Line (Sox-35th) and Green Line (35th Street) both have stops near the stadium.

What about the Chicago Cubs — When do They Play Next?

The Cubs also play Tuesday, but not in Chicago. They'll be in Pittsburgh for the Pirates home opener at 3:12 p.m.