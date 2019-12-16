In what seems like an annual tradition, trade rumors are once again swirling around Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber and the New York Yankees.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees and Cubs are talking about a swap for the slugger, and although Rosenthal’s report indicates that the talks are just casual conversations at this point, it hammers home the point that the Cubs are willing to listen to trade offers for just about every player.

Interesting talks, unlikely deals: What #Padres’ discussions for Lindor and #Yankees’ conversations about Schwarber really mean. https://t.co/2ybnZZG5qK — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2019

“The Cubs are open to trading nearly every one of their players……The Cubs are hellbent on avoiding the fates of teams such as the Phillies, Giants and Tigers, who entered down cycles after going all-in for extended periods in recent times,” Rosenthal said.

The Cubs have been involved in trade discussions for several players, including third baseman Kris Bryant and catcher Willson Contreras. With the team seemingly unable to take on additional salary, trading players would save money (about $19 million in Bryant’s case) and recoup assets, but could also hinder the team if they intend to compete in 2020, as the likelihood of the club receiving a group of MLB-ready players seems slim.

Trading Schwarber would free up an estimated $8 million, according to projections from MLB Trade Rumors, but would also open up a hole in left field for the Cubs. A reunion with Nicholas Castellanos isn’t out of the question, but his price tag could force the Cubs to make other moves if they want to trade Schwarber and then bring the slugging outfielder back into the fold.