MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog: Cubs Deal Báez, Kimbrel in Deadline Day Frenzy

It's been a busy 24 hours for the Chicago Cubs ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and several huge stars have been sent elsewhere by the retooling organization.

The frenzy started on Thursday when the team traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees and relief pitcher Ryan Tepera to the Chicago White Sox, but things were just getting started for the North Siders.

Here are the latest moves and rumors surrounding the team on deadline day:

Cubs Send Shortstop Javier Báez to Mets as Sell-Off Continues: Reports

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made another huge move before the MLB trade deadline, sending shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Cubs reportedly will also send pitcher Trevor Williams to the Mets in the deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Cubs will acquire Mets outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong in the deal. A first round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Crow-Armstrong had a strong start to his Class-A season in St. Lucie, with a .417 batting average and a .563 on-base percentage in 32 plate appearances before a shoulder injury derailed his season.

He is the fifth-rated prospect in the Mets' system, according to MLB Pipeline, with an expected big league arrival date of 2023.

Báez, a two-time All-Star with the Cubs and a member of the 2016 World Series championship-winning squad, has a .248 batting average with 22 home runs and 65 RBI's in 361 plate appearances this season.

Cubs Trade Craig Kimbrel to White Sox, Twitter Explodes

The Cubs and White Sox have a thing for pulling off blockbuster trades in July.

NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed Friday the Cubs have traded All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to the crosstown White Sox.

It's a stunning move between Chicago's two baseball teams, perhaps even more than the 2017 trade involving José Quintana, Eloy Jiménez and Dylan Cease. The Sox now have two All-Star closers in the back of their bullpen in Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks.

Naturally, Chicago baseball Twitter exploded in wake of the news:

Jed Hoyer just got fleeced by the #WhiteSox. — Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) July 30, 2021

Finally got a leadoff hitter, I guess... — Michael Bolling (@mikealexbolling) July 30, 2021

welcome home king pic.twitter.com/S1mMl7j3De — sean anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 30, 2021

White Sox Acquire Closer Craig Kimbrel From Cubs

The Chicago Cubs and White Sox don't make trades very often, but they've now made two swaps in two days, as All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel is heading to the city's South Side.

Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami was first to break the news, and ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the trade a short time later, and the Cubs and White Sox confirmed the trade just before 2 p.m.

NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan had reported that the two teams were engaged in trade talks earlier Friday.

The trade is the second between the two clubs in two days, as Thursday saw the Cubs send reliever Ryan Tepera to the South Side in exchange for minor league hurler Bailey Horn.

Kimbrel, who has a mutual option on his contract for next season, has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves for the Cubs this season. He has struck out 64 batters while walking 13 in 36.2 innings of work, posting some of the best numbers of his career to date.

Kimbrel will join a White Sox bullpen that just added Ryan Tepera from the Cubs on Thursday, and already had closer Liam Hendriks in the mix, giving them an extremely formidable set to late-inning pitchers as they gear up for an October run.