Cubs Send Shortstop Javier Báez to Mets as Sell-Off Continues: Reports

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made another huge move before the MLB trade deadline, sending shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets.

The Cubs reportedly will also send pitcher Trevor Williams to the Mets in the deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal was finalized just before 2 p.m., an hour before the deadline, according to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand:

The Mets have a deal in place pending medicals to acquire Javier Baez from the Cubs, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2021

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Cubs will acquire Mets outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong in the deal. A first round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Crow-Armstrong had a strong start to his Class-A season in St. Lucie, with a .417 batting average and a .563 on-base percentage in 32 plate appearances before a shoulder injury derailed his season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He is the fifth-rated prospect in the Mets' system, according to MLB Pipeline, with an expected big league arrival date of 2023.

Báez, a two-time All-Star with the Cubs and a member of the 2016 World Series championship-winning squad, has a .248 batting average with 22 home runs and 65 RBI's in 361 plate appearances this season.

The Mets will team him up with fellow Puerto Rican All-Star Francisco Lindor, giving themselves a potent mix of talent up the middle of the diamond.

Williams, who missed part of this season due to an appendectomy, has a 4-2 record in 13 appearances for the Cubs. He has a 5.06 ERA, and has struck out 61 batters while walking 22 in 58.2 innings of work.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.