White Sox Acquire Closer Craig Kimbrel From Cubs, Reports Say

The Chicago Cubs and White Sox don't make trades very often, but they've now reportedly made two swaps in two days, as closer Craig Kimbrel is reportedly set to head to the city's South Side.

Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami was first to break the news, and ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the trade a short time later:

The Chicago White Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan had reported that the two teams were engaged in trade talks earlier Friday.

The trade would be the second between the two clubs in two days, as Thursday saw the Cubs send reliever Ryan Tepera to the South Side in exchange for minor league hurler Bailey Horn.

Kimbrel, who has a mutual option on his contract for next season, has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves for the Cubs this season. He has struck out 64 batters while walking 13 in 36.2 innings of work, posting some of the best numbers of his career to date.

Kimbrel will join a White Sox bullpen that just added Ryan Tepera from the Cubs on Thursday, and already had closer Liam Hendriks in the mix, giving them an extremely formidable set to late-inning pitchers as they gear up for an October run.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.