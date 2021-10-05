Chicago Baseball

Kyle Schwarber Blasts Mammoth Home Run Off Gerrit Cole in AL Wild Card Game

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Kyle Schwarber just launched a massive home run off of Gerrit Cole in a Wild Card playoff game.

Schwarber, now playing for the Boston Red Sox, stepped up to the plate in the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees and blasted a home run deep into the stands of Fenway Park to put the Sox up 3-0:

Chicago Cubs fans are undoubtedly experiencing a sense of déjà vu after the home run. It was Schwarber who blasted a home run off of Cole in the 2015 National League Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, crushing the ball into the Allegany River:

Cole was removed from the game in the third inning, but the Yankees were able to escape without any further damage.

