José Abreu Named American League MVP Award Finalist

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has been named as a finalist for the American League’s Most Valuable Player award, headlining a bumper crop of White Sox vying for the game’s most prestigious prizes.

In addition to Abreu, outfielder Luis Robert is up for the league’s Rookie of the Year award, while former manager Rick Renteria was named as a finalist for the American League’s Manager of the Year award.

Abreu, who signed a three-year contract extension with the White Sox prior to the 2020 season, racked up 19 home runs and drove in 60 RBI’s in just 60 games for the White Sox. He also slashed a career-best .317/.370/.617 for the South Siders as they made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Abreu finished in the top-five of MVP voting in his rookie season in 2014, winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award and the Silver Slugger Award. Now he’ll look to win his first career MVP award, going up against DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees and Jose Ramirez of the Indians.

If he wins, Abreu would be the first member of the White Sox to win AL MVP honors since Frank Thomas won the second of his two trophies in 1994.

The AL MVP award will be handed out on Nov. 12.

Robert had a strong debut season for the White Sox, with 11 home runs and 31 RBI’s to his credit. He also stole nine bases and collected 47 hits, showcasing all of the skills that have tantalized scouts and fans for years.

Robert will be competing for the prize against Cristian Javier of the Astros and Kyle Lewis of the Mariners. The Rookie of the Year award winner will be announced Nov. 9.

Abreu is the last White Sox player to win the Rookie of the Year award, capturing the prize in 2014.

Renteria, who was relieved of his duties as White Sox manager after the season, helped lead the team to its first playoff appearance in 12 years. He posted a 35-25 record, but his team got bounced from the playoffs quickly as they fell to the Oakland Athletics.

If Renteria wins the award, he would become the first White Sox skipper to capture the prize since Ozzie Guillen took home the trophy after helping guide the South Siders to a World Series title in 2005.

He’ll be going up against Rays boss Kevin Cash and Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. The Manager of the Year prize will be handed out on Nov. 10.