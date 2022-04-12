First Pitch Forecast: Sunny and Mild for the Chicago White Sox Home Opener

Opening Day for the Chicago White Sox last week in Detroit might not have been very pleasant, but things are looking sunny and warm for the South Siders as they return home to Guaranteed Rate Field this week.

The 2-1 White Sox will take on the Seattle Mariners at home Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

The first pitch forecast? 61 degrees.

The sun is rising over Guaranteed Rate Field and looking like a great day for the @whitesox home opener!

First Pitch Temp in the low 60s@nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/2dfgf97zO0 — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) April 12, 2022

According to NBC 5’s Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, windy and mild. Temperatures across the city will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, but cooler near the lake and at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There is a possibility of a scattered shower or two in the afternoon, but most of the rain that could hit the area on Tuesday isn’t expected to arrive until late in the day, according to forecast models.

The wind could also be a bit of a factor, coming in off of Lake Michigan bringing a bit of a chill, with gusts around 20 miles-per-hour.

As the White Sox' series against the Mariners continues on Wednesday however, the weather isn't looking so sunny and bright. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms could impact the area during the mid-to-late afternoon hours.